2 men found unresponsive inside Chicago home, another man hospitalized: police

Two men were found unresponsive Sunday inside a home in the Near North Side neighborhood.

A third man also inside the home was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in a home in the 1100 block of N. Wells Street.

Police responded to the home and discovered the three men. One of the unresponsive men was 25-years-old, police said. The other two men’s ages were not immediately known.

The DEA Chicago released the following statement in regards to this incident:

"Abusing pills or powder purchased on the street or online is a dangerous gamble. Unfortunately, powerful foreign criminal organizations and local gangs alike are taking advantage of the vulnerable for profit. They distribute fentanyl in counterfeit pills, or add it to cocaine, methamphetamine or other street drugs, increasing their lethality. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially a lethal dose."

No further details were immediately available as Area Detectives continue to investigate.

