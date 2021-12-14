2 men rob woman at knifepoint in Niles Walmart parking lot: police

Niles police are asking the public for help in identifying two men accused of an armed robbery.

Last Thursday around 4 p.m., police responded to the Walmart store at 5630 Touhy Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim in the crime — a 37-year-old Chicago woman — had just cashed her paycheck and was shopping inside the store when she was approached by the two suspects, according to police.

One of the suspects said he was stranded and needed gas. The victim and both suspects then exited the Walmart and went to the woman’s vehicle outside, police said.

Once inside the woman’s vehicle, police say one of the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s money.

The woman handed over her money, which was around $673, and then both suspects fled on foot.

The woman did not know either of the suspects, police said.

The suspects were both Black males, between the ages of 40 and 50, both were wearing dark clothing, and one of them was about 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds while the other was about 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-588-6570.