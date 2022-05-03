2 men shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 24-year-old and 25-year-old were sitting inside a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Hermitage Avenue when they were struck by gunfire.
The 24-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The 25-year-old was also taken to a hospital in serious condition.
There were no offenders in custody, police said.
Detectives are investigating.