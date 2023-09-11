2 men shot in East Garfield Park

Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 33-year-old and the 29-year-old were sitting in a backyard around 11 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.

The 29-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai where he was listed in critical condition. The 33-year-old was also shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.