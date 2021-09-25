2 men shot while walking down the street in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot while walking down the street in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Ridgeway.

Just after 9 a.m., two men, aged 30 and 33, were walking on opposite sides of the street when two suspects began shooting from a vehicle, police said.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the mid-back and left shoulder area. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 30-year-old was shot in the left calf and transported himself to the hospital.

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.