Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.