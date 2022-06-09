Expand / Collapse search

2 men wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, another broke his leg while fleeing after hearing gunshots

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago leaders push to bolster public safety amid crime wave

Chicago's leaders are looking for new ways to fight crime. This, as more than 30 people were shot over the weekend in two dozen incidents, and five people were killed.

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Humboldt Park Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Chicago.

At about 8:13 a.m., the two men were walking when a blue vehicle approached them, and someone opened fire, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back, and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A 36-year-old man who was nearby at the time sustained a broken leg while fleeing the scene after hearing shots fired. He was listed in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

No one is in custody. 