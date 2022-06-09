2 men wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, another broke his leg while fleeing after hearing gunshots

Two men were shot in Humboldt Park Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Chicago.

At about 8:13 a.m., the two men were walking when a blue vehicle approached them, and someone opened fire, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back, and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A 36-year-old man who was nearby at the time sustained a broken leg while fleeing the scene after hearing shots fired. He was listed in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

No one is in custody.