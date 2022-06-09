2 men wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, another broke his leg while fleeing after hearing gunshots
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Humboldt Park Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of West Chicago.
At about 8:13 a.m., the two men were walking when a blue vehicle approached them, and someone opened fire, police said.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg, and transported to the hospital in good condition.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and back, and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.
A 36-year-old man who was nearby at the time sustained a broken leg while fleeing the scene after hearing shots fired. He was listed in good condition.
The suspects fled the scene.
No one is in custody.