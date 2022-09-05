2-month-old boy dies days after he's found unresponsive at Monee truck stop

A 2-month-old boy died days after he was hit in the head in south suburban Monee.

About 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers and paramedics responded to a call of an infant who wasn’t breathing at a truck stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Rd., Monee police said.

When they arrived, officers were met with Sevyn Simmons’ parents, who handed off the unresponsive baby, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Simmons, of Milwaukee, was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Olympian Fields and was later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

He died Friday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

No other details were immediately available.