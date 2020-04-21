2 more Cook County Jail inmates with coronavirus die

Two more inmates at Cook County Jail who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

A 53-year-old man died Monday, and a 42-year-old died Sunday night, both at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County sheriff’s office announced.

As of Monday evening, 215 detainees were positive for coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said. Another 183 inmates who had previously tested positive are recovering at a facility in the jail.

Additionally, 185 correctional officers are positive for coronavirus, along with 34 other Cook County sheriff’s employees, the sheriff’s office said. More than 100 employees have recovered from the virus and have returned to work.

The sheriff’s office announced that a Cook County corrections officer died Sunday due to complications related to coronavirus.