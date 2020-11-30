2 more Cook County judges test positive for coronavirus

Two judges and an employee at the Cook County chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both judges work out of the Markham Courthouse, the judge’s office said in a statement Monday.

The employee works for the juvenile probation department and was last at work physically at the Cook County Juvenile Center, at 2245 W. Ogden, in March.

These three additional cases bring the total number of employees infected with COVID-19 to 180 since the start of the pandemic, the judge’s office said.

Fourteen judges and 64 residents at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have also tested positive for the virus.