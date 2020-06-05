2 more detainees, employee at Cook County Juvenile detention center test positive for COVID-19

article

Two more detainees and another employee at Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The detainees were tested under protocols in which new admissions are separated from the general population for two weeks, Office of the Chief Judge spokesman Pat Milhizer said in a statement. They didn’t join the general population, and one detainee has been released.

So far, 18 residents and 22 employees at the detention center have tested positive for the coronavirus, Milhizer said.

There are now a total of 42 employees of the Office of the Chief Judge who have tested positive, Milhizer said.