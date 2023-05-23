2 officers hurt, 3 others injured in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

Two Chicago police officers were among five people that were hurt in a crash Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The crash happened between three vehicles around 11:14 p.m. in the intersection of North and Lamon avenues, according to police.

The officers were driving eastbound in a marked squad car when they were struck in the intersection by a black sedan, causing them to crash into a Mazda sedan, police said.

The driver of the black sedan fled the scene southbound on Lamon Avenue, police said.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A man and two women in the Mazda were transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.