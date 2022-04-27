2 Orland Park police officers, 1 firefighter injured in house fire

Two Orland Park police officers and an Orland Fire Protection District firefighter were injured Tuesday while responding to a house fire.

The fire occurred in the 8200 block of Legend Lane.

The homeowner and neighbors reported the fire at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, which began in the home's utility room.

Orland Fire arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front of the garage.

One of the homeowners reported that he couldn't locate his wife and believed she was still in the house.

She was located in the backyard of the residence, and was uninjured.

Two Orland Park officers were treated for smoke inhalation and the firefighter suffered minor burns, authorities said.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.