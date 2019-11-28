2 passengers from Galveston-based cruise killed in Belize bus crash while on independent tour

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that seven guests traveling on a cruise ship out of Galveston were involved in a deadly bus crash while on an independent tour in Belize.

The cruise line says two of the passengers died in the crash on Wednesday and five others remain hospitalized. One guest was taken back to the United States for medical care.

Carnival says, along with their passengers, there were passengers from at least one other cruise line on the bus.

The Carnival Vista departed Galveston on Saturday for a 7-day voyage. It is scheduled to return to Galveston on November 30.

Carnival Cruise Line released this statement:

Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers.