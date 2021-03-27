2 people killed in Virginia Beach shootings that left 8 hospitalized

Police are investigating shootings that left eight people hospitalized and two people dead.

Around 11:22 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds while patroling Atlantic Avenue.

According to a news release, the eight victims were transported to a hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

In a news briefing from the scene of the shooting, Chief Paul Neudigate said an officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a car.

A woman died of a gunshot wound at the scene, but Neudigate said her death possibly stemmed from another unrelated shooting.

While still working the scene of the first shooting, investigators heard even more shots ring out nearby.

An officer in the area confronted a man and shots were fired, killing the man, Neudigate said.

Police in Virginia Beach are trying to make sense of shootings that left two people dead and eight people hospitalized. (Source: WTKR/NNS/FOX)

"We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in The Beach, many different crime scenes," Neudigate said.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative assignment while the shooting is investigated. They’ve been a part of the department for five years and work in the Special Operations Division.

Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

This story was reported from Atlanta.