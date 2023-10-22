2 people shot inside Little Village home, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just before 5:30 a.m., three people began fighting inside a home in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, according to Chicago police.

One of those involved in the altercation allegedly fired gunshots, striking two other men, police said.

A 37-year-old man and a 23-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, and were transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, who was known to the victims, was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area Four detectives are still investigating.