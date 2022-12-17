2 police cars hit by drivers overnight, 4 officers hospitalized

Two Chicago police squad cars were struck by drivers overnight on the West and South Side.

Police say around 9:27 p.m. a woman driving a Jeep liberty ran a red light in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue and hit a squad car in the intersection.

Two officers were transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was also transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and received three citations.

A few hours later on the South Side, a man driving a 2003 Chevy Impala ran a red light in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. officers in a marked squad car were traveling southbound on Halsted when they were struck.

Two officers were transported to area hospitals and are listed in good condition.

The driver was placed into custody and was not injured. The second incident appears to be alcohol-related.

No other injuries were reported.