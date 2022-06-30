2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.

One officer suffered blunt force trauma to the body and the other was cut on her body, police said.

They were both taken to local hospitals where they were listed in good condition, according to officials.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken into custody. Citations will be issued, police said.