2 robbed at gunpoint while shoveling snow in Englewood

Two people were robbed at gunpoint recently while shoveling snow in Englewood on the South Side.

In both incidents, the robber walked up to someone while they were shoveling snow and threatened them with a gun before taking their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 6:40 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 1200 block of West 58th Street and about 5:05 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 5700 block of South Throop Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.