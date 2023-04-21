2 shot, 1 critically, in Homan Square

Two men were shot Thursday night in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

The pair, 19 and 22, were in a vehicle around 7:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when gunfire came from a silver sedan, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot once in the chest and the 22-year-old suffered one gunshot wound to the back, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 19-year-old got out of the car and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The other victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.