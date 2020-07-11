2 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 1:48 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The other man, 35, was hit in the left hand and refused medical treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.