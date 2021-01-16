2 shot, 1 fatally in Calumet Heights: police

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 12:25 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The men were not able to communicate details on the suspect.

A 32-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 31, was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.