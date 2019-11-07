2 shot at Gresham bar

Two people were shot Thursday at a bar in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:20 a.m., a male outside Mini Club, 8338 S. Halsted St., fired shots into the bar after being denied entry, a police source said.

One man, 21, was shot in the leg and another man, 46, was struck in the back, Chicago police said. The 21-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center while the 46-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.