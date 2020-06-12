2 shot by Chicago police after officer dragged by vehicle in Englewood

Two suspected car thieves were shot by Chicago police Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., an officer with the auto theft task force saw a stolen car, a black Chevrolet sedan, in the 7000 block of South Green Street, CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said at a news conference at the scene.

The officer approached the car on foot, but the driver sped off and dragged the officer a short distance.

More officers responded, and one of them opened fire, striking the suspects, Waller said. The car crashed in an alley in the 7200 block of South Green, between Green and Halsted.

The officer who was dragged was taken to an area hospital, where he is in good condition, Waller said. The suspects suffered non-life threatening injuries and are both in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officers have been placed on 30-day administrative leave, Waller said.