2 shot during argument on Near North Side

Two men shot each other during an argument Wednesday on the Near North Side.

A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arguing around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Locust Avenue when both of them pulled out guns and started shooting at each other, police said.

The 29-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and ankle and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. The 32-year-old was shot in the abdomen and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said.

They were both listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.