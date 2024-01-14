2 shot in Chicago's Little Village: police

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in Little Village that left two men injured Saturday night.

Two men were sitting inside a vehicle in the 2900 block of West 25th Street at 9:39 p.m. when a black Jeep pulled up and two offenders got out with handguns.

The offenders fired shots into the victim's vehicle, striking both men.

One victim, a 58-year-old man, was taken to Mt. Siani Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man, a 28-year-old, was taken to the same hospital in good condition with two gunshot wounds.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.