2 shot in Englewood home

Two men were shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The men, 27 and 29, were inside a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Morgan Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and the 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.