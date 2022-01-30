2 shot in Palmer Square, 1 in serious condition

Two men were shot in Palmer Square Sunday morning, and one is in critical condition.

Police said a 44-year-old and 33-year-old were shot in the 2200 block of N. Humboldt Blvd, just after 5:30 a.m.

The 44-year-old man was shot in the thigh and took himself to Humboldt Park Hospital in good condition.

The 33-year-old man suffered a gaze wound to the head and transported himself to Humboldt Park Hospital, but was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody yet, and Area Five Detectives are investigating.

There is no further information at this time, police said.