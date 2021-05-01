2 shot in Washington Park alley; no suspect in custody

Two people were shot Friday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

They were standing in an alley about 9:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a male suspect approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A woman, 51, was also struck by gunfire and was taken to the same hospital also in fair condition, police said.

She was shot in both legs and sustained a graze wound to the chest.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.