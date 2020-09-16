2 shot in West Garfield Park

Two men were shot and critically wounded Wednesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, both 25, were standing outside about 7:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when two males got out of a white car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Both men were shot multiple times and taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said. One went to Mount Sinai Hospital while the other was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The shooters’ car may have been a BMW, police said. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.