2 shot, including 15-year-old girl, in Englewood

Two people were shot, including a 15-year-old girl, in Englewood Wednesday night.

At about 5:46 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was in the 5700 block of South Justine when she was approached by multiple offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

The girl was struck in the thigh and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Another victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the back and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.