2 shot inside parked car in Gage Park: police

A shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood left two people wounded Thursday night.

Chicago police say two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of West 55th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when shots were fired.

An unknown male offender approached the car on foot before shooting.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the stomach. A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.