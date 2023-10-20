2 shot inside parked car in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - A shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood left two people wounded Thursday night.
Chicago police say two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2900 block of West 55th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when shots were fired.
An unknown male offender approached the car on foot before shooting.
A 20-year-old woman was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the stomach. A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention.
No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.