2 students shot near Hammond Central High School; police search for 3 students involved

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 50 mins ago
Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. - Two students were shot near Hammond Central High School Friday afternoon. 

The school is located in the 5900 block of Calumet Avenue.

At about 2:25 p.m., Hammond police received a call of shots fired near the school.

Upon arrival, police found two Hammond Central students shot. The students were transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

The school said police are searching for three students involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at (219) 852-2989.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.