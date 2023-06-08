2 men shot on Chicago's West Side

A pair of men were shot Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The men, 43 and 45, were standing on the sidewalk when gunfire broke out around 10:52 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Hanson Avenue, police said.

The 45-year-old was shot in the hand and foot while the 43-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both were taken to West Suburban Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.