2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place.

At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest, and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

A 38-year-old was shot in the knee, and refused medical attention, police said.

No one is in custody.