2 state troopers injured after crashing into each other on I-94 at 111th Street

Two Illinois State Police troopers are expected to survive after crashing into each another while heading to a crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the south suburbs.

The troopers collided about 9:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Both were responding to a crash on northbound I-94 at 115th Street.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that are not life-threatening, state police said.