Man with gunshot wound walks into 5th district police station: police
CHICAGO - A person with a gunshot wound walked into the 5th district police station around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
What we know:
According to officials, an adult male walk-in victim sustained a grazed gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
The victim was treated on the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.
The victim did not cooperate with officers and would not provide details of the incident.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.