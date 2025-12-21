Man with gunshot wound walks into 5th district police station: police

The Brief An adult male with a grazed gunshot wound to his left shoulder walked into the 5th District police station around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. The victim was treated at the station and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. The victim did not cooperate with police or provide details, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



