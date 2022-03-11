2 suburban police officers shot in Chicago while trailing stolen car

Two suburban officers were shot in Chicago Thursday night, according to police.

Chicago police said around 11:35 p.m., officers from Melrose Park and Maywood were working with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force in the 5700 block of South Loomis – Englewood – following a dark-colored SUV that was listed as stolen.

The car stopped, and multiple unidentified offenders began to shoot at the officers, before fleeing in the SUV, police said.

The officers returned fire, but it is unknown if any of the offenders were struck, police said.

Two officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The SUV was later found unoccupied.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.