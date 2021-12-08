2 suspects arrested after fleeing from officers in stolen vehicle in Chicago suburbs

Two offenders, including a juvenile, were taken into custody in Elmhurst after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle.

On Sunday at about 11:43 a.m., the Westchester Police Department notified Oak Brook police about a stolen vehicle from their area.

Oak Brook officers began searching for a white Ford Ranger with Illinois registration plates, authorities said.

An officer then observed the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on 22nd Street, East of Route 83.

Oak Brook officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car fled the attempted traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the car ignored cars on the roadway, ignored traffic signals and signs, roadway marking and exceed the speed limit.

Officers continued to follow the car until it eventually stopped near Riverside Drive in Elmhurst.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle then exited the car and fled into a neighborhood.

Officers with Oak Brook, Villa Park, Elmhurst and Westchester were able to take two people into custody.

One suspect was a juvenile and the other was identified as Thomas L. Perry.

Both offenders have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing of a peace officer.



