2 suspects sought after string of robberies in Lake Meadows, Douglas neighborhoods: police

Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in a string of armed robberies in the Lake Meadows and Douglas neighborhoods.

The robbery times and locations are listed below:

7:50 p.m., Dec. 5 in the 3400 block of south Cottage Grove Avenue

7:55 p.m., Dec. 5 in the 400 block of east 33rd Place

8:15 p.m., Dec. 7 in the 3200 block of south Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

8:30 p.m., Dec. 7 in the 200 block of east 33rd Boulevard

Police said the two suspects were wearing black clothing and ski masks during the robberies.

In one of the incidents, the suspects approached a man, implied they had a gun and demanded his property, according to police.

The suspects attacked the man and took his belongings before running from the scene or driving away in a dark-colored SUV, officials said. The victim's condition is unknown.

Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant. Anyone with more information on these incidents or the suspects should call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.

Chicago police also released a few safety tips for residents in the area: