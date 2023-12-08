2 suspects sought after string of robberies in Lake Meadows, Douglas neighborhoods: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in a string of armed robberies in the Lake Meadows and Douglas neighborhoods.
The robbery times and locations are listed below:
- 7:50 p.m., Dec. 5 in the 3400 block of south Cottage Grove Avenue
- 7:55 p.m., Dec. 5 in the 400 block of east 33rd Place
- 8:15 p.m., Dec. 7 in the 3200 block of south Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- 8:30 p.m., Dec. 7 in the 200 block of east 33rd Boulevard
Police said the two suspects were wearing black clothing and ski masks during the robberies.
In one of the incidents, the suspects approached a man, implied they had a gun and demanded his property, according to police.
The suspects attacked the man and took his belongings before running from the scene or driving away in a dark-colored SUV, officials said. The victim's condition is unknown.
Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant. Anyone with more information on these incidents or the suspects should call the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.
Chicago police also released a few safety tips for residents in the area:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to the police.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.