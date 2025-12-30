2 suspects, SUV sought in aggravated battery on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two men and a vehicle in connection with an aggravated battery involving a handgun on the South Side.
What we know:
The incident happened at 4:11 p.m., Dec. 28, in the 7800 block of S. Racine Avenue.
Authorities have not released details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting. Police said two suspects and a vehicle are being sought.
The vehicle is described as a newer-model dark Mazda SUV.
Police said both suspects are Black men with heavy builds. One suspect has medium-length dreadlocks and was wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, black pants and black gym shoes.
The second suspect has short hair and a medium-length beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.
2 suspects, SUV sought in aggravated battery on Chicago's South Side: police (Chicago PD)
What you can do:
Police are urging residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity.
Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact CPD Area Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number "JJ537300."
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.