2 suspects, SUV sought in aggravated battery on Chicago's South Side: police

By Cody King
Published  December 30, 2025 2:41pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for two suspects and a newer-model dark Mazda SUV in connection with an aggravated battery involving a handgun reported about 4:11 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 7800 block of South Racine Avenue.
    • Authorities have released suspect descriptions and are urging anyone with information to contact CPD detectives or submit an anonymous tip referencing case number JJ537300.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two men and a vehicle in connection with an aggravated battery involving a handgun on the South Side.

What we know:

The incident happened at 4:11 p.m., Dec. 28, in the 7800 block of S. Racine Avenue. 

Authorities have not released details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting. Police said two suspects and a vehicle are being sought.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model dark Mazda SUV. 

Police said both suspects are Black men with heavy builds. One suspect has medium-length dreadlocks and was wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, black pants and black gym shoes.

The second suspect has short hair and a medium-length beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.

2 suspects, SUV sought in aggravated battery on Chicago's South Side: police (Chicago PD)

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact CPD Area Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number "JJ537300."

