The Brief Chicago police are searching for two suspects and a newer-model dark Mazda SUV in connection with an aggravated battery involving a handgun reported about 4:11 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 7800 block of South Racine Avenue. Authorities have released suspect descriptions and are urging anyone with information to contact CPD detectives or submit an anonymous tip referencing case number JJ537300.



Chicago police are searching for two men and a vehicle in connection with an aggravated battery involving a handgun on the South Side.

What we know:

The incident happened at 4:11 p.m., Dec. 28, in the 7800 block of S. Racine Avenue.

Authorities have not released details about the victim or circumstances of the shooting. Police said two suspects and a vehicle are being sought.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model dark Mazda SUV.

Police said both suspects are Black men with heavy builds. One suspect has medium-length dreadlocks and was wearing a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, black pants and black gym shoes.

The second suspect has short hair and a medium-length beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.

2 suspects, SUV sought in aggravated battery on Chicago's South Side: police (Chicago PD)

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact CPD Area Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number "JJ537300."