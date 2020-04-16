2 teens among 5 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Two teenagers were among five people wounded Wednesday in citywide gun violence.

The last reported shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy in West Rogers Park on the North Side. He was shot in the foot about 11 p.m. while he was walking in the 6400 block of North Rockwell Street, Chicago police said.

A friend took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said. He was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital the next morning at 3:30 a.m. No arrests have been reported.

About 7:35 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a man in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side. They were on the sidewalk about 7:35 p.m. on South Western Avenue when a male emerged from an alley and fired shots, police said.

The girl was struck in the thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the 52-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. Both were listed in good condition.

Hours earlier, a male was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. He was riding in a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lamon Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was wounded during an argument in Lawndale on the West Side. He was in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue about 10:30 a.m. when the person he was arguing with took out a handgun and shot him in the elbow, police said. His condition was stabilized at St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Wednesday’s shootings come after a Tuesday where three people were killed and three others wounded in citywide shootings.