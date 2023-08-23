2 teens charged in string of armed robberies on Chicago's North Side

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with a string of armed robberies this week across Chicago's North Side.

Tyler Shields, 19, and a 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday moments after they allegedly held up an Andersonville business at gunpoint in the 5400 block of North Clark Street, police said.

Two hours earlier, Shields and the other teen carjacked a 45-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6000 block of South Peoria Street, according to police.

Shields also faces charges for two other armed robberies that same day, one around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street and the other around 6:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue.

The 17-year-old is accused of being involved in three robberies at convenience stores Sunday. They took place in the 1400 block of West Pratt Boulevard, the 5700 block of North Broadway and the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Shields was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was charged with five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.