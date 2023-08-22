Armed robbers arrested after holding up Andersonville store

Two people who robbed an Andersonville business at gunpoint were taken into custody Monday evening .

The two males, whose ages were unknown, entered a business in the 5400 block of North Clark Street just before 7 p.m. and demanded the employee open the cash registers at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers took the money but soon after they were arrested by responding police officers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A handgun was recovered from each suspect.

No one was injured. Area Three detectives are investigating.