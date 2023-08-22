Expand / Collapse search
Armed robbers arrested after holding up Andersonville store

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Andersonville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people who robbed an Andersonville business at gunpoint were taken into custody Monday evening .

The two males, whose ages were unknown, entered a business in the 5400 block of North Clark Street just before 7 p.m. and demanded the employee open the cash registers at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers took the money but soon after they were arrested by responding police officers.

A handgun was recovered from each suspect. 

No one was injured. Area Three detectives are investigating.