Wisconsin woman charged in Gurnee hotel shooting, police say

The Brief A Wisconsin woman was charged in connection with a shooting at a Gurnee hotel on Thanksgiving. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and there was no threat to the public. The woman was charged with multiple felony crimes in connection with the shooting.



A Wisconsin woman was charged in connection with a shooting at a north suburban hotel on Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The shooting, which police said was a targeted domestic incident, took place outside the hotel near Grand Avenue and Interstate 94 in Gurnee, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

Police were notified the next day of a possible shooting in the hotel driveway. Officers responded to the area and found evidence of the shooting on surveillance footage.

A dark-colored van was seen arriving at the hotel entrance around 9:44 p.m. on Thursday. A male got out and was followed by a female suspect holding a handgun.

The video appears to show the female firing multiple rounds and hitting the victim once in the leg. He got back into the car with the shooter, and the pair left the area, police said.

Detectives learned the shooting stemmed from an "ongoing domestic dispute that began in a neighboring town." The couple stopped at the hotel during the argument where the shooting took place. They then drove to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Lake County prosecutors charged Angela M. Mack, 40, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, all felonies.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.