Chicago weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight in Chicago

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place this afternoon until midnight for Chicago and until 3 a.m. in northwest Indiana.

Snow is moving in with 1–4" of accumulation expected. The higher totals lean south of Chicago. Highs today will be in the low 30s.

Tonight, we will be drying out with lows in the upper teens.

Full forecast :

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be in the mid-30s with cloudy skies. There is a chance for afternoon and night snow, and lows on Wednesday night drop to the single digits!

Bitterly cold temperatures are back Thursday with highs in the upper teens! It will be sunny and dry with the cold air on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s. There is a chance for snow Friday night.

This weekend is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.