2 teens charged in string of carjackings, robberies in Logan Square

Two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged in connection to a string of carjackings and robberies in Logan Square Wednesday morning.

Police say the offenders were arrested at 11:09 a.m. a few hours after the robberies occurred.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

At 5:59 a.m. – 2110 block of N. Whipple Street – A 38-year-old man was carjacked.

At 6:14 a.m. – 2700 block of N. Mozart Avenue – A 53-year-old man was carjacked.

At 6:18 a.m. – 3600 block of W. Altgeld Street – A 55-year-old man was the victim of an attempted robbery.

At 6:30 a.m. – 2600 block of W. Cortland Street – A 27-year-old man was robbed.

At 6:30 a.m. – 1800 block of N. Talman Avenue – A 50-year-old man was robbed.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with seven felony counts including carjacking, robbery, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a credit/debit card and criminal damage of government property.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 15-year-old boy was charged with five felony counts of carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery.

Police say the offenders were scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.