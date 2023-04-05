2 men carjacked minutes apart in Logan Square

Two carjackings took place just minutes apart Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The first carjacking happened just before 6 a.m. as a 38-year-old man was walking to his parked vehicle in the 2100 block of North Whipple Street when two vehicles approached and six-to-eight people got out, according to police.

The group demanded his property and he complied, police said.

Some of the suspects got into his car and drove away southbound. The others returned to the SUV and sedan and followed them.

The victim was not injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Fifteen minutes later, a 53-year-old man was inside his vehicle in the 2700 block of North Mozart Avenue when two vehicles pulled up and a group of at least six males got out, police said.

They opened his car door, struck him in the face and demanded he exit the vehicle, police said.

The victim complied and one of the suspects got into his vehicle and drove off northbound with the other cars following him. The victim declined treatment at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate both carjackings.

Police have not said if they believe the carjackings are connected.