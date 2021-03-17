2 teens charged with carjacking in Little Village: police

Two teen boys have been charged with a carjacking in January in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Both teens, 16, have been charged with a felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

About 7:20 p.m. Jan. 10, the two boys allegedly approached a 33-year-old man in the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue, flashed a gun and demanded his Chevy Cruze, police said. The man complied and the boys fled in his car.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

An investigation led officers to the boys, and they were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.

They are due in juvenile court Wednesday.