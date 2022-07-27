2 teens charged with starting fire at former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles

Two male juveniles have been charged with starting a three-alarm fire at the former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles in May.

Both juveniles, one from Carol Stream and one from Wheaton, have been charged with one count of arson, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass to a building.

Two additional juveniles, one from Carol Stream and one from Winfield, have each been charged with two counts of criminal trespass to a building.

At about 4:41 p.m. on May 21, St. Charles police and fire officials responded to the former Pheasant Run resort, located at 4051 E. Main Street, for reports of a fire.

When authorities arrived, they found large sections of the resort engulfed in flames.

Over 100 firefighters and more than 25 fire departments were called to extinguish the fire, authorities said.

While investigating, it was determined that four juveniles allegedly entered the property. Once inside, two juveniles allegedly set papers on fire in two separate areas.

Prosecutors said the two juveniles then left the area where they set the papers on fire, and did not extinguish the fire.

Charges were filed against four juveniles on Monday.

On Tuesday, the two juveniles facing the more serious charges turned themselves in to authorities to await their detention hearing, prosecutors said.

The other two juveniles were notified of the charges against them and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

"For days, one hundred and seven firefighters from twenty-six fire departments put their lives in danger to control and ultimately extinguish a massive fire that heavily damaged the former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "It is alleged that the actions of these juveniles progressed from misdemeanor trespassing and vandalism to much more serious and potentially deadly felony criminal charges. Thankfully, no one sustained serious injury while battling the fire allegedly set in this case."

The two juveniles accused of setting the fire were detained, while the other two, who face trespassing charges, were released to their parents.

The boys’ ages range from 14 to 17 years old.

The next court appearance for the two detained juveniles is scheduled for Aug. 1.

The next court appearance for the other juveniles is scheduled for Aug. 10.